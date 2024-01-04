Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $10.07 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,068,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 213,848 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PH traded up $7.11 on Thursday, reaching $457.79. The stock had a trading volume of 118,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,779. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $430.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.35. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $293.66 and a 12-month high of $464.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

