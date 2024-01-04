Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,560 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $85,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.15. 183,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.74.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

