Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Main Street Capital worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,495. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

