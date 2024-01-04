Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $3.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $463.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,529. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.88. The company has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.