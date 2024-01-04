Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.5% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $591.28. 184,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.80. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $631.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

