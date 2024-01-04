Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 8,399,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,416. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 3.31. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $46.98.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.