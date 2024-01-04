Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Garmin worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 297.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.03. 64,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,246. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.51. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $93.22 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. Garmin’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

