Segment Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,575. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.37. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.48 and a twelve month high of $224.48.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

