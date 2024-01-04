Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 263.2% in the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 66,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2,387.2% in the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 146,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 140,222 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 369.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the period.

EWW traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,853. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $69.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

