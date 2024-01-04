Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,475 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWD traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $164.94. 1,556,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,618. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $166.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.70. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

