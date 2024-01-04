Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,006 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 44,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

KRE stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.39. 3,309,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,372,418. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

