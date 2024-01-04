Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 402 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $495.10. The stock had a trading volume of 257,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,178. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

