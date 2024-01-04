Segment Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 233,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 157,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 985,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.58. 2,070,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323,271. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEE

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.