Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,068,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 931,675 shares.The stock last traded at $27.01 and had previously closed at $23.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Stock Up 10.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares in the company, valued at $173,491,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Select Medical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1,015.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 503,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 17.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,618,000 after acquiring an additional 396,394 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

