Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) – KeyCorp increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sempra in a report released on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SRE. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Shares of SRE opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 4.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Sempra by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 1.9% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

