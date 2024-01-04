Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the quarter. Sempra makes up about 0.8% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.01. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

