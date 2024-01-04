SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 18,632 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up approximately 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $341,804,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 133.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.3 %

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,387,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,313,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

