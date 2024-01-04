SFE Investment Counsel Buys 359 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $210.56. The stock had a trading volume of 127,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,919. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $219.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

