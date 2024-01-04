SFE Investment Counsel Decreases Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.14% of Camping World worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Camping World by 932.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Price Performance

NYSE:CWH traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 253,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.01 and a beta of 2.62. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

