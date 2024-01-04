SFE Investment Counsel Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.4 %

CVS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.53. 2,832,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072,085. The company has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

