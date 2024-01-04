SFE Investment Counsel Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,127 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 4.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 513.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter.

BSJS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.46. 5,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

