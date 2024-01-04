SFE Investment Counsel Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.3% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $128.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

