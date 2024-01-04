SFE Investment Counsel Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after buying an additional 1,656,553 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after buying an additional 1,237,966 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.42. 102,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,699. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

