SFE Investment Counsel Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 770.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 1.7% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 926.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,211,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,668,000 after buying an additional 1,093,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,060.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,982,000 after buying an additional 106,879 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,528,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 996.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 899.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 96,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,253,000 after purchasing an additional 86,974 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.35. 432,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

