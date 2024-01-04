SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.21. 9,272,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,741,453. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

