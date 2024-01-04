SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 129.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSCS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.15. 55,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,286. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.