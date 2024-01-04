SFE Investment Counsel Has $11.57 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,287 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 3.3% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.15% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 38,664 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 326,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 554,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 56,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CLF. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $19.39. 2,227,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,362. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.