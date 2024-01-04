SFE Investment Counsel Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,141,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,743,000 after purchasing an additional 293,109 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,352,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.34. 553,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,175. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0683 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

