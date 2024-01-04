SFE Investment Counsel Has $2.23 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Danaher Stock Performance
DHR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.00. The stock had a trading volume of 822,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.75. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Danaher
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- What is an IRA account? All about IRAs
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- New jobs are churning into these recovering stocks
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Will the Biotech sector sustain its momentum in 2024?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.