SFE Investment Counsel Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.77. The company had a trading volume of 165,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

