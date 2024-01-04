SFE Investment Counsel Has $6.33 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $43.41. 2,032,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

