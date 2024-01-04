SFE Investment Counsel Has $623,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Workday were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 21.6% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.82.

Workday Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.35. 312,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,005. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,118.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $157.85 and a one year high of $279.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,152 shares of company stock worth $31,838,238. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

