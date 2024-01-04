SFE Investment Counsel Increases Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.24% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,200,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 116,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EQAL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 32,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,355. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $671.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.