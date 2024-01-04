SFE Investment Counsel Invests $945,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Xylem by 350,026.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after buying an additional 4,521,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 28.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 34.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.00. 227,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Xylem’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

