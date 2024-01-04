SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 6,057 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,629,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,704,000 after buying an additional 251,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after buying an additional 563,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,429,000 after buying an additional 263,578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,588,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,021,000 after buying an additional 292,913 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.23. 99,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0632 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

