SFE Investment Counsel Purchases New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 33,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.08.

URI traded up $9.75 on Thursday, reaching $556.91. The stock had a trading volume of 142,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,390. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $585.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $494.48 and a 200-day moving average of $464.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

