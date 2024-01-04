SFE Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $528.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,525. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.97. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $551.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.14.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

