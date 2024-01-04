SFE Investment Counsel Sells 1,009 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 2.9% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,950,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 547,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,366. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

