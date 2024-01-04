SFE Investment Counsel Sells 1,189 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 99,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.93. 95,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.51 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

