SFE Investment Counsel Sells 2,392 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 98,192 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 179,839 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 590,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,009 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 94,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,928. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.2186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

