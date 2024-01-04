SFE Investment Counsel Sells 2,711 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.88. 645,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,800. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.