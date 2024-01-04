SFE Investment Counsel Sells 3,420 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Target were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.31. The company had a trading volume of 896,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,074. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.68. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

