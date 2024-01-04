SFE Investment Counsel Sells 484 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Sysco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

