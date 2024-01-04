SFE Investment Counsel Sells 5,855 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $50,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.63. 149,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,241. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average is $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

