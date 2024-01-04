SFE Investment Counsel Sells 612 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Donaldson comprises approximately 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.07% of Donaldson worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,086,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter worth $56,540,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Donaldson by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Donaldson by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 404,335 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $63.75. 38,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,900. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

