SFE Investment Counsel Sells 710 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 45.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Shares of PWR traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.23 and its 200-day moving average is $193.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $219.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

