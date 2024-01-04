SFE Investment Counsel Sells 9,363 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.92% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $22.71 on Thursday. 84,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,236. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1112 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.