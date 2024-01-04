Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258,594. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of -78.92 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $79.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

