Short Interest in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expands By 5.7%

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,900 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 738,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

In related news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $512,096.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AAR news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 8,598 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $512,096.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,633.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,159 shares of company stock worth $2,599,556 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AAR by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in AAR by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in AAR by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. AAR has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $73.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.51.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.04 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

