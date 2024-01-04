Short Interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Increases By 5.3%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AmpliTech Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMPG opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.01. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

About AmpliTech Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.